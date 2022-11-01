The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6,532.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

