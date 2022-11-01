The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 846.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,545 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

