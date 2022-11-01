The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.79. 153,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

