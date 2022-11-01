The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $317,822.52 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. 5,430,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

