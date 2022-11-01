The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Insider Buys £12,687.84 in Stock

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein purchased 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £12,687.84 ($15,330.88).

The Diverse Income Trust Price Performance

The Diverse Income Trust stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87.95 ($1.06). 174,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,231. The Diverse Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £312.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.80.

The Diverse Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Diverse Income Trust’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

