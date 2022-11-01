The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

