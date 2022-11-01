The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.