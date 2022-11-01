The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

