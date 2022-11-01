The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

