The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.34-$0.36 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

