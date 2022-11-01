The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 323,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

