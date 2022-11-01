The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.86. 3,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,931. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $241.45.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.64.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

