The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $338.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012303 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.