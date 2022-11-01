The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 261,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

