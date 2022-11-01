Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.80. 60,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

