TheStreet Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to C

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

