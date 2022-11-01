TheStreet Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “C-“

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of PDS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

