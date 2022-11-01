Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0566 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $300.28 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00092953 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00069465 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015192 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007143 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
