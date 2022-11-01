TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on November 24th

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from TheWorks.co.uk’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WRKS opened at GBX 36.72 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.96. The company has a market cap of £22.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.07. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84).

Insider Buying and Selling at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79). In related news, insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79). Also, insider Harry Morley purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($32,624.46).

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

