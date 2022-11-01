Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 873 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

