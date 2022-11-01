Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.