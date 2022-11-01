Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hudson Technologies worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The business had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

