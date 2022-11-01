Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

