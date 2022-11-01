Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

