Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,300 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678 over the last ninety days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

