TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Integral Ad Science worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

