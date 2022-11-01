TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Generac worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

