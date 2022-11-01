TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.78.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

