TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of ShockWave Medical worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,990,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

