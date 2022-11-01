TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $31.10 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG Dividend Announcement

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.