TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,694 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Silvergate Capital worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Get Rating

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

