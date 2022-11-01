TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $38.22 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

