TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avalara worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

