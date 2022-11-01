TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Victory Capital worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

