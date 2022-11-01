TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 594,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after acquiring an additional 293,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.