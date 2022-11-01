Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.