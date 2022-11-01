Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.25 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007348 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.49 billion and $13.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,436.93 or 0.99942821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00253339 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.50924186 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $10,670,258.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.