TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $170.14

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.14, but opened at $182.67. TopBuild shares last traded at $161.46, with a volume of 994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

TopBuild Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

