Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.38. 35,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 82,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 647,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

