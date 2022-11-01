TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Increased to €54.90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.49.

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

