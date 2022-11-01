Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Edna Morris Sells 3,566 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.53. 1,010,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
