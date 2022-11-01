Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Edna Morris Sells 3,566 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.53. 1,010,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

