Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,286. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

