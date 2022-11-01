TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,591 shares of company stock worth $2,193,548 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

