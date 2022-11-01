TriMas Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Trading Down 2.4 %

TRS stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $959.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TriMas

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,314 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.