Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-$2.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $91.96.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Institutional Trading of Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Trimble by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

