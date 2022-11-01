TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TNET opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,117. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

