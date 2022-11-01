Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 131.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

