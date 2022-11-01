Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 267,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,205,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 469,483 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

