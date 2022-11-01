Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 175

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBOX. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.40 ($2.58).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 248.10. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.80 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.