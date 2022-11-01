Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Tronox Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tronox by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 304,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

